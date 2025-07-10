Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVGO. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $277.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 104.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $279.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,716 shares of company stock worth $221,433,761 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $16,893,010,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,367,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809,245 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

