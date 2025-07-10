Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.2% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,844.40. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $564.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $514.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $594.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.