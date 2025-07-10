General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Sharpepoint LLC

Sharpepoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $295.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.47.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of GD opened at $299.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.78.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,828,587.08. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

