Alps Advisors Inc. Has $24.70 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.58. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

