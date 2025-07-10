Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $283.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.