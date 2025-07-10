Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VOO opened at $573.61 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $575.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $546.83 and its 200 day moving average is $534.93. The company has a market capitalization of $692.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

