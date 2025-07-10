CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

