Lattice Capital Management LLC Sells 3,929 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lattice Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,470,875,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993,036 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,012,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,370,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,579 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,383,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,232 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $123.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.45. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $136.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

