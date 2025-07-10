Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 300 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 400.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in shares of Southern by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Southern Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SO opened at $91.91 on Thursday. Southern Company has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.01.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

