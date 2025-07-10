Stonebrook Private Inc. Purchases 4,331 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 121.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.5%

BATS:USMV opened at $93.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.85.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.