Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.06.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $289.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

