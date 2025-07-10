Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Increased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1,034.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $97.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.97.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

