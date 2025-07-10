Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $22.98 Million Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $22,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

