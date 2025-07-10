25,730 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $69.80 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $143.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $311.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

