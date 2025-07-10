Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,017,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 21,191.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,176,579,000 after purchasing an additional 964,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $153.24 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.65.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

