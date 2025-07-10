Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 727 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,427,000 after purchasing an additional 758,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5,196.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 689,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,658,000 after purchasing an additional 676,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 664.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 389,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,601,000 after purchasing an additional 338,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 13.8%

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $237.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.39.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.