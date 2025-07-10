Rogco LP Buys 14,769 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rogco LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3,673.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.96.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

