MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Comcast by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, New Street Research cut their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

