Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Round Rock Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $279.32 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.17.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.