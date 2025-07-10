Round Rock Advisors LLC Buys 2,631 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,736,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,194,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,635,238 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,167,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,737,355,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,943,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,037 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,015,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,796,129,000 after acquiring an additional 514,036 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $96.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $773.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 630,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,421,282. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,710,319. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.