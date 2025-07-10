Rogco LP Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rogco LP boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

MO opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55. The company has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

