MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,640 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,722,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.79.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $238.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.