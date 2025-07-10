CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 620 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Starbucks by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Starbucks by 629.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,190,114 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $291,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $94.40. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

