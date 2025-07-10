Sharpepoint LLC Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sharpepoint LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.7% of Sharpepoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sharpepoint LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $65,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $224.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

