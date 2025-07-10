Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 648 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 479.9% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day moving average of $106.58. The firm has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

