Sharpepoint LLC Buys 12,757 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sharpepoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 2.1% of Sharpepoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sharpepoint LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

