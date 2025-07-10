CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Citigroup

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $32.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.09.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in CSX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 812,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,225,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

