Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.75.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $249.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $266.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.36. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $260.55.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

