CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 261 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.37.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $318.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.38. The company has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $329.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

