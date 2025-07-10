Travel Stocks To Research – July 7th

Alibaba Group, Costco Wholesale, WNS, SoFi Technologies, and BigBear.ai are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are publicly traded shares of companies operating in the travel and tourism sector—airlines, hotels, cruise lines, car rental firms, online booking platforms and travel agencies. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the industry’s growth prospects, which are influenced by consumer spending, economic cycles, fuel prices and geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.33. 17,327,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,982,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $253.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.03.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $992.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,131. The company has a market cap of $440.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,005.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $981.38. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $793.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24.

WNS (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

NYSE WNS traded up $9.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,591,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WNS has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $74.96. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $19.24. 79,450,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,480,973. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,235,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,264,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

