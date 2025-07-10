Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 713 Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:GPC opened at $125.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.41 and its 200 day moving average is $120.26. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $149.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.