SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 194,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,264,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 409.5% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $375.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.27. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

