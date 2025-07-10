Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $539.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.74 and a 12 month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $522.14.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

