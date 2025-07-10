Aurdan Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Aurdan Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 1.0% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,747.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,705.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,554.80. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,802.79 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $36.69 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,087.00.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 8,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,662 shares of company stock worth $131,999,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

