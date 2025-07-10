Astra Wealth Partners LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Astra Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,920 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,875,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,001,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $184.84 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.46. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.