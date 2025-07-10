NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by DZ Bank

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $76.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus raised NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $73.71 on Thursday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,182,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,494 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NIKE by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 344.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,915,110,000 after acquiring an additional 347,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in NIKE by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,857,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

