SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,567,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,992 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $257,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,956,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,457,000 after acquiring an additional 742,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,379,000 after acquiring an additional 634,469 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,872,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,813,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,072,000 after acquiring an additional 487,824 shares during the period.

SPEM stock opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

