Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $5,151,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 55.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 221,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 79,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,443,974 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,069,617,000 after purchasing an additional 429,343 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $695,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,438,269.95. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,302 shares of company stock worth $1,590,514. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.49. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

