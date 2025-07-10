Alps Advisors Inc. Has $55.39 Million Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.3% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $55,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $293.33 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $245.90 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $209.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.66 and its 200-day moving average is $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.29.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

