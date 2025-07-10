The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Aurdan Capital Management LLC

Aurdan Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $226.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.30. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $230.20. The company has a market capitalization of $170.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.32.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

