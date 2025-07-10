SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,217,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030,067 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 2.96% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $901,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $96.16. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

