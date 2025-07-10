Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 562.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 23,653 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
