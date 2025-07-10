iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after buying an additional 3,589,503 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,222 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $89.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $90.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average of $82.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

