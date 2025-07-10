Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $283.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

