Vision Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Erste Group Bank cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.62.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $479.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $448.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

