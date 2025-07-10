3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,574,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,493,655,000 after acquiring an additional 280,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 755,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of 3M by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,767,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of 3M stock opened at $156.06 on Thursday. 3M Company has a 1-year low of $98.26 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

