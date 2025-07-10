Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,504 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

