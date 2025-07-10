Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 230,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 279,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,174,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average of $90.55. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

