Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after buying an additional 12,751,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,287,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,101,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,792,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,544,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,939 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.2%

COP stock opened at $94.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

