Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 795 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $91.58 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.76%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

